WATCH: It's 25 years since Offaly won the 1994 'five-minute' All-Ireland

With Tipperary and Kilkenny facing off in the All-Ireland final this weekend, we thought we'd cheer ourselves up a bit.

We dug out this clip from the 1994 All-Ireland where Offaly played Limerick.

It has become known as the 'five-minute All-Ireland' because of Offaly's heroic late comeback, during which they scored 2-5 in the last five minutes of the game. 

25 years later, it's still as enjoyable as ever. 

Scroll back up to relive that famous day in our sporting history.