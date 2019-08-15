WATCH: It's 25 years since Offaly won the 1994 'five-minute' All-Ireland
With Tipperary and Kilkenny facing off in the All-Ireland final this weekend, we thought we'd cheer ourselves up a bit.
We dug out this clip from the 1994 All-Ireland where Offaly played Limerick.
It has become known as the 'five-minute All-Ireland' because of Offaly's heroic late comeback, during which they scored 2-5 in the last five minutes of the game.
25 years later, it's still as enjoyable as ever.
Scroll back up to relive that famous day in our sporting history.
