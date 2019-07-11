WATCH: New Offaly music festival Yurt City announces new acts

Offaly's newest festival Yurt City has announced a host of new acts.

The festival takes place this August in the stunning grounds of Charleville Castle, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

It is a one-day music and arts event curated by DJ duo Boots & Kats. With a jam-packed line up of the best international and Irish DJs, hip-hop artists and producers, Yurt City has got your dancing needs covered.

You can expect Mongolian yurts throughout the site, spectacular art installations, a stellar array of performers, chill out areas, a full range of tasty food and delicious beverage choices along with optional camping all within the stunning grounds of the castle.

Kicking off at 12 noon on Saturday, come and join us for the day or night. You have the option to camp, unpack and get ready to enjoy the amazing roster of acts. Don’t fancy camping? No problem, when you purchase a DAY TICKET we’ll have a return shuttle bus service running via Marathon Sports Travel.

Tickets cost €25 and can be purchased RIGHT HERE!

Buses leave Dublin from 11am and return at 3am.

The whopper line-up of acts includes charismatic duo BOOTS & KATS - renowned for their ace music selection of disco and funk, they provide the perfect party to dance the night away. French DJ and Producer FOLAMOUR whose delicate DJ style and flair has earned him his stripes within the electronic music world. Emerging Welsh producer HARRISON BDP is leading the way in deep house. French house sensation BELLAIRE rides his well-deserved success after many sublime releases and sell out shows with his Jazz-influenced House & Disco signature sound.

Irish DJ and producer CROMBY cut his trade between Belfast & London, it’s safe to say he’s one to keep an eye on! London DJ and producer O’FLYNN is one of the most exciting young artists in the dance music scene right now. DJ BORING is the moniker of Australian-born, London-based house producer who achieved viral success with his track "Winona", which racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

London based artist DAN SHAKE has been stamping his mark on dance-floors across the globe, gaining support from selectors such as Mafalda and Gilles Peterson. Australian born, London based LOODS is an understated character with a big, fun, raw take on classic house music. Co-founder of Belfast’s The Night Institute, JORDAN has regularly found himself playing parties across the world, from Copenhagen to Tokyo.

Kildare’s ADAMANT brings his disco-edit sound to the masses with sets that pay homage to some of the most well-loved house names. Polished house producer MARK LAIRD kicks off Saturday in style. Dublin’s hottest duo, DJs Charlie Garrett and AJ Ferris aka ADULT STORE create an atmosphere wherever they are. One of the most adept upcoming producers on the island right now KARL GUEST pumps out disco edits and club-orientated house.

Belfast based DJ BOBBY ANALOG brings mid 80’s NYC ballroom culture and subterranean house. Gary O’Reilly and Rob Smyth, aka MIX & FAIRBANKS, use clever sampling to create a stream of quality remixes. With feel good, uplifting synths QUINTON CAMPBELL and his disco samples would bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Newbridge native CONNY has been making waves recently and has gained support from heavy hitters such as Dusky, Skream, Annie Mac and Groove Armada. Dublin based DJ JUSTYNA has a unique DJing style playing everything from Electro to Italo Disco. Catch Dublin based DJ KT DAGG with her mix of House, Disco and Old-School.

David Magnier runs the highly acclaimed MAGNIER (House of Disco), expect excellent disco cuts from his set at Yurt City. PAGAN has held impressive residencies and was shortlisted as AVA's emerging producer 2019. Kerry native DJ & Producer SHEE has found his niche specialising in Disco House and a mix of Techno in his sets.

A formidable force, BIG MIZ encompasses a true representation of Glaswegian passion and musical expectancies as an electronic artist. MARK BLAIR amassed an impressive two million streams with his traditional take on sampling. Coming from a hip-hop background, funk house and disco naturally became the focus for GEORGE FEELY.

Cork-based DJ and Producer YASMIN GARDEZI will take to the Yurt City stage as will fellow Corkonian producers THE HANLEY BROTHERS who have racked up support slots for the likes of Boston 168, Denis Sulta, Ejeca and Traumer. BEDLAM DJs Brian McCarthy and Jonnie Foley have thrown some of the biggest parties and supported heavyweights like Todd Terje, Tiga and Huxley. RON ELLIOT’s mixes reveal a clear influence from genres such as disco, house, breakbeat, and jazz.

One of Dublin's most consistent DJs, SARAH MOONEY plays Progressive House and Techno. Dublin based DJ GURT is co-founder of the popular VISION collective. Playing across most of Dublin's major nightclubs with multiple genres satisfying diverse crowds we’ve got ARMAN GIORGIO, PAUL BELTON, and RYAN ROE.

We're absolutely buzzing to be adding TOAST DJs, WHAT’S THAT SOUND DJs, Dublin DJ CHANTEL KAVANAGH known for her memorable techno sets and Mullingar based club night DJs LABWORKS. Also joining the bill we’ve got DJ LPM, BRIAN BYRNE, SIMON HEALION and PADDY MCMANUS.

For those of you choosing to stay with us, there will be two campsites; General Camping & Boutique Camping. Boutique camping features both 4 and 5-metre pre-pitched bell tents. These make great, comfortable and fun places to stay in for the festival, accommodating 4-6 people. You are welcome to stay on in the campsite until noon on Sunday, provided you have a festival pass including camping. To book please go to our ticketing page & confirm your boutique camping deposit. Then email us at office@yurtcity.ie to book your tent and any extras required.

Boutique Camping (for 4 people) €195.

More information at www.yurtcity.ie and on Yurt City's social channels.