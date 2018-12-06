WATCH: Offaly footballer hits all the right notes again with a stunning Irish Medley

Offaly and Ferbane Senior Footballer Joe Maher is back without another superb performance after wowing earlier this summer with his version of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' and Don McClean's 'Vincent'.

This time he hits all the right notes with an Irish Medley including one very special song from his own native county.

Away from the pitch, Joe is an avid singer and is currently studying a masters in music education at NUI Maynooth. He performs at weddings, at both ceremonies and receptions, and shares his music on his Joe Maher Music Facebook page.