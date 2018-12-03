WATCH: Offaly's Ava performing on the Late Late Toy Show

Offaly's Ava Maher was among the young stars performing on the Late Late Toy Show last Friday.

Ava was part of the group who performed 'Baby Shark', with Ava singing the part of Grandma Shark.

Nine-year-old Ava is from Cloghan and she is a Midland Drama School student. Midland Drama School Director Lorraine Wynne is extremely proud of young Ava who she describes as "a very talented and very unassuming" student.

Ava attends the school for both drama and singing lessons for the past number of years