WATCH: Offaly boy surprised by 'Hit The Diff' hero Marty Mone

A young six-year-old boy from Edenderry will feature, along with his classmates, on the latest series of popular TG4 show, Cleas Act.

The show, which uses a similar format to the old 'School Around the Corner' programme on RTE, is returning for its third series on Sunday evening, April 1.

Conor Cummins from Edenderry will feature on the episode airing on Sunday, April 22, where one of the moments of the series sees the Gaelscoil Éadon Doire pupil surprised by his favourite singer, Marty Mone.

The 'Hit The Diff' star is called to the stage after Conor reveals his love of music and in particular the Monaghan man's hit song. The young farm fanatic can't wipe the smile off his face as his hero sits down beside him for a memorable duet.

You can see the moment Marty surprises Conor above, but you'll have to tune in to the show to hear the results of their musical partnership on April 22.

You can enjoy the entire series on TG4 from this Sunday at 8.30pm where presenters Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile and Stiofán Ó Fearail meet primary school children from all over the country.

Producers have told the Offaly Express that viewers can "expect the best in ‘out of the mouth of babes’ wisdom" as their chatters reveal their passions and dislikes, offering their fresh take on life, often to the embarrassment of their parents.

During the episode featuring Gaelscoil Éadan Doire on April 22, Conor and his classmates will be taking on their biggest challenge yet − producing their own version of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' as Gaeilge, with Cleas Act house band, Seo Linn's help.

Trad sensations and Offaly four-piece Ruaile Buaile also drop into studio and play a tune in what promises to be a fun-filled, action-packed show.

