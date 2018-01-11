WATCH: Offaly student talks about his remarkable cancer research at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore, student Aivan Jose spoke to the Offaly Express at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS this week about his remarkable cancer research.

Aivan entered his project, 'Investigating the combined effects of a neoteric diet with novel drugs as antiproliferative cancer agents,' was entered in the Biological and Ecological Sciences section of the competition.

Aivan wanted to find out the effects of combining both a new specific diet along with novel drugs derived from natural extracts had on pancreatic and lung cancer cell lines.

He took us through some of his extraordinary results and you can scroll back up to take a look at what he had to tell us.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.