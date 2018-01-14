WATCH: Hen-sational! Offaly farmer believes his prized hen is a record breaker

Offaly farmer John Dolan has told RTE News that his hen, Marmalade, is a a record breaker, and that she should be recognised by the Guinness Book of Records.

The half bred Red Mottled hen has hatched an astonishing 107 chickens in two years and John Dolan, who runs a small farm near Banagher, is confident that a combination of breeding, ‘hen whispering’ and porridge has made the difference to his pride and joy.

He told RTE News that a hen like her "will not be seen again" in the world.

He even told Independent.ie this weekend that the plucky hen even survived a crash on the way to the Tullamore St. Patrick's Day parade last year.

