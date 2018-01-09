WATCH: Offaly car dealership goes into Love/Hate mode for viral video ad

The lads over at Colton Motors Tullamore have been experimenting with their advertising campaigns and their latest murder plot creation has gone viral with over 40,000 views.

The video advertises the €7,500 off a new Ford Mondeo Vignale at the dealership, and they used some grizzly themes to get across the message.

The story follows the murder of one of the team, who is then thrown into the back of the "very spacious" boot, and how are they paying for the funeral? Well, with that €7,500 saving, of course!

The boys in Tullamore would give Nidge, Fran and Co a run for their money any day!

