WATCH: Offaly psychotherapist talks on Late Late Show about coping with Covid-19 anxiety
How do you manage anxiety during these stressful times. Birr based psychotherapist Stella O'Malley has some advice for Ryan Turbidy on Friday's Late Late Show.
