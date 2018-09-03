WATCH: Did you see who made a special guest appearance at Electric Picnic?

There was a special guest appearance by a hugely popular Irish singer on the Main Stage at Electric Picnic on Saturday.

Watch the extended clip of Hozier making his special return to Electric Picnic as the guest of Mavis Staples on the Main Stage on Saturday.

The Irish singer watched most of her set from the wings and to the delighted surprise of fans joined the legendary rhythm and blues and gospel singer to duet on 'Take a load of Annie'.