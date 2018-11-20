WATCH: Offaly singer teams up with Hollywood star for latest single

Offaly singer Simon Casey has called on a bit of Hollywood stardust for his latest single, Tipperary Waltz.

The Ballycumber man has teamed up with 'Sleeping With The Enemy' star Patrick Bergin actually wrote and composed 'Tipperary Waltz,' a lilting ballad set during World War I.

He wrote the song to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War and all those from these shores, including Patrick's great uncle, who fought in the Battle of the Somme and throughout World War I.

Patrick Bergin also provides a speaking verse at the beginning of the track and the song charts the damage caused to soldiers during the war, including Dan Breen who told Bergin's own father of his experiences.

‘Tipperary Waltz’ was launched in October and is now available to download from iTunes, Spotify and all online stores.

