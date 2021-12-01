POLL: Should students be allowed to wear coats in school when classrooms are cold due to Covid guidelines
Yes - Students should be allowed to wear coats when classrooms are cold
No - Students should not be allowed to wear coats when classrooms are cold
As temperatures fall, and with colder weather on the way, the stance of one Offaly school on the wearing of coats in classrooms has caused a stir in the local community.
With many schools leaving windows and doors open to create ventilation and create an air flow, the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore has come in for criticism for not allowing students to wear coats in class leaving some students 'shivering in class'.
The school's stance is that the students can wear layers under their uniform and that wearing the uniform without a coat 'is displaying the principle that nobody here is more important than anyone else'.
Do you think students should be allowed to wear coats over their uniforms? Cast your vote above in our poll.
