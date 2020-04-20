VOTE: Offaly's #2km photography competition - Top 10 Final

CLICK ON IMAGES TO SEE LARGER VERSIONS

You voted in your thousands on the Offaly Express website last week in our #2kmchallenge photography competition in conjunction with Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne - and now it's time to pick a winner in this new poll.

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue, we asked you to send us the most beautiful photograph you could capture while exercising within the 2km limit from your home.

The Offaly Express teamed up with our new sister papers, the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune, as well as our kind sponsors in Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne, for this competition.

You voted last week on almost 200 entries to select this Top 10 for this fina poll. This new vote will close at 11pm on Sunday, April 26.

The winning shot will feature in the print editions of the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune next week and on new imagery for the new Offaly Live website which will be launched in the coming weeks.

Offaly Live will see the existing Offaly Express team joined by the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune to create the biggest online news resource in the Midlands.

The winner will also be rewarded with free family entry to Birr Castle Demesne once the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

See more from Visit Offaly at www.visitoffaly.ie and Birr Castle Demesne at www.birrcastle.com.

#Offaly2kmchallenge

#CaptureTheCounty

#VisitOffaly

#IrelandsHiddenGem

#BirrCastle