POLL: It's time to decide what is Offaly's favourite ice-cream?

With temperatures rising, and set to rise even further, we will all be heading for the ice-cream freezer to help us cool down.

Which begs the question, what is Offaly's favourite ice-cream? Do you prefer the simpler options like an Orange Split or is a Solero more your thing. Do you prefer your ice-cream on a stick, in a tub or in a sandwich....

That is the question we will answer with our poll. Cast your vote now and we will reveal for once and for all what is Offaly's Favourite Ice-Cream....