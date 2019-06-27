POLL: It's time to decide what is Offaly's favourite ice-cream?

The ever reliable 99

Is a Brunch your favourite

Choc Ice.... Another old reliable

Are you voting for the Iceberger?

Not technically and ice cream but we couldn't leave it out

A real blast from the past

An absolute classic

The third Magnum on the list but is it your favourite.....

If only the spoon would actually go into the ice-cream before it melts

You either loved them or hated them....

Another crowd favourite....

Simple.... but is it the best

If you prefer a posher Orange Split

We were made put this in by someone in the office...

Do you eat this by the tub?

Or is Ben & Jerry's more your thing?

Is the Magnum Classic the best or just a jumped up Choc Ice 

This is the favourite of a member of staff with shocking notions....

Something else altogether.... Let us know on Facebook what we have left out....

With temperatures rising, and set to rise even further, we will all be heading for the ice-cream freezer to help us cool down.

Which begs the question, what is Offaly's favourite ice-cream? Do you prefer the simpler options like an Orange Split or is a Solero more your thing. Do you prefer your ice-cream on a stick, in a tub or in a sandwich....

That is the question we will answer with our poll. Cast your vote now and we will reveal for once and for all what is Offaly's Favourite Ice-Cream....