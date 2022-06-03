IRELAND WEATHER: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the Bank Holiday weekend

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend, temperatures will rise this weekend and there will be plenty of sunny spells however there will also be scattered showers which will be heaviest in the southern half of the country.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, Saturday will be dry with spells of sunshine in many areas, however it will be cloudier in southern counties with scattered showers, the showers most frequent through the afternoon. Highest temperatures generally ranging 15 to 20 degrees, coolest in the east and warmest in the west with a mostly moderate east to northeast breeze but winds will be strong at times along south and east coasts.

Saturday night will bring scattered showers which will be most frequent in Munster and Leinster. Clearer weather in the north of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, there will be scattered showers on Sunday turning heavy at times, especially in the south and east of the country. Some sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in the west, in light to moderate easterly winds. Lowest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday will see scattered showers in Munster and Leinster but it will be sunnier in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, warmest in the northwest. Winds light and variable.