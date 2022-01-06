Track the approaching snow with Met Eireann Weather Warning for Snow and Ice in place for today

Met Eireann has issued a Snow and Ice Warning from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

The Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning for Ireland comes into place at 4pm on Thursday and remains in place until 11am on Friday.

Met Eireann Weather Warning

Met Éireann is warning that there will be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches on Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning. This will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.

You can track the latest forecast for the snow live on the windy.com weather tracker below. Simply press the play button for the forecasted snowfall. Some models are showing widespread snow right across the country.

Check the latest snow forecast

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for the day to start off wet and windy. Rain will clear eastwards during the morning with sunny spells and frequent blustery showers following, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms. The showers will turn increasingly wintry with sleet or snow in some areas by evening, especially in the west and north. Afternoon highs of 4 to 8 degrees with fresh to strong, gusty southwest to west winds.

It will be cold and blustery on Thursday night with widespread showers, many falling as sleet or snow. There is a possibility of hail and a few thunderstorms in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on Atlantic coasts.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, there will be fairly widespread showers on Friday morning, with some falls of sleet or snow initially and it will be icy in places. It will turn a little less cold as the day progresses with good sunny spells developing for the afternoon in the north and east. However, showery rain will move in across parts of the west and southwest. Maximum afternoon temperatures on Friday of 4 to 8 degrees, coldest in the northeast in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

On Friday night, outbreaks of rain will push across the country and it will turn less cold for a time. Some heavy falls of rain in the southwest and the west before dawn on Saturday with a risk of localised flooding. Overnight temperatures of around 6 to 9 degrees.