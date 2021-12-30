WEATHER WARNING: Localised flooding possible as Met Eireann issues Rain Warning for parts of Ireland for today

WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Rain Warning for four counties for today
Met Eireann has warned that localised flooding possible as it has issued Rain Warnings for parts of Ireland for today.
A Status Yellow Rain Warning for Cork and Kerry comes into place at 11am with Met Eireann warning that persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains. That warning is in place until 5am on Friday.
Additionally, a Status Yellow Rain Warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo. Met Eireann is warning that heavy rain over a relatively short period of time may lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations expected in the west of these counties. That warning is in place from 5pm on Thursday until 1am on Friday.
