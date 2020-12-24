SNOW ALERT: Forecaster warns snow 'likely' for Ireland this Sunday as very cold air set to push in

While there may not be a White Christmas on Christmas Day, a forecaster is warning that snow is 'likely' for Ireland this Sunday with cold air set to push in.

Weather Alerts Ireland states that snow is likely for many parts of Ireland on Sunday with heavy showers brought in by a low pressure system. According to the forecast, very cold air will push down from the north over Ireland and is likely to turn rain to snow on high ground and also on lower ground with accumulations possible in many parts especially on higher ground.

The snow will be preceded by heavy rain which could lead to localised flooding. Over 30mm of rain is likely in many parts and warnings could well be issued for this.

In its forecast, Met Eireann states that clear spells and scattered wintry showers will extend across the country before dawn on Sunday with some ice forming in sheltered areas. Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry in nature. Showers will become fairly widespread during Sunday night, turning wintry in places as strong to gale force northwest winds develop