Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast - July 21/22

Met Éireann has forecast a largely dry weekend with some lingering cloud and warm or even humid conditions.

Friday will start cloudy and damp with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will clear southeastwards later with some bright or sunny spells developing. Top temperatures will reach between 19 and 22 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds at first which will increase moderate northwesterly later.

Saturday is looking like it will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and just the odd shower but cloud will increase again from the west later with patchy light rain or drizzle by evening in the northwest, according to the national forecaster. Top temperatures will be again around 16 to 22 degrees, coolest in the northwest in a light to moderate west to northwesterly breeze.

Sunday will be very warm, humid and dull or cloudy with a few bright or sunny spells breaking through, most likely in the south and southeast. Overall it will be a mostly dry day with just some patchy light rain or drizzle at times and patches of mist and hill fog. Top temperatures will be in the low to mid twenties in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

Beyond that, Monday will be very warm and humid with outbreaks of rain mainly in the west and north, while conditions will turn cooler and fresher for the rest of next week.

