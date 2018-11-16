Nonso to switch on Tullamore's Christmas lights this Sunday

The most festive part of the county this weekend will be Tullamore, with the big Christmas lights switch on this Sunday. Santa himself will be in attendance.

At 5.30pm, Mr. Clause will be arriving at the Tullamore Train Station. From there he will be led by marching bands, street entertainers and dancers to William street where the Christmas lights will be turned on at 6pm by local college student Nonso Muojeke.

Nonso's family were protected from deportation earlier this year by a terrific local campaign.

The Tullamore Christmas Project, a partnership initiative between the Tullamore Business Group, Offaly County Council and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce, is managing the event.

The switching on ceremony has become an important event for Tullamore and this year is no different, with improvised street entertainers, bands and choirs. The first of two Christmas markets takes place this Sunday, from 10am to 7pm, and this will be the first time the wooden chalets are to be showcased. This market will have a focus on hand crafted gift items, accessories, woodcraft, preserves and seasonal food and drinks.

The second of the Christmas markets will take place in December, from the 21st to the 23rd.