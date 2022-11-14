Reward your staff this Christmas with Offaly shopping vouchers

REWARD your staff this year with up-to €1000 in QUIDS shopping vouchers free of tax, PRSI and USC.

QUIDS shopping vouchers quality for the Small Benefit Exemption scheme. With changes in the September Budget, this means employers can gift up to €1000 to a PAYE employee in each year including 2022. This is a doubling from the previous limit of €500. Previously this benefit could only be given once per year, but recent changes also allow the gift to be made twice per year. The total amount of the benefit cannot exceed €1000 in any one year.

For an employee on the top tax rate, a gift of €1000 in QUID vouchers saves over €1314 comparing with giving the cash equivalent after taxes. Unlike other voucher schemes, there are no commissions, fees or other charges which creates further savings.

QUIDS Shopping Vouchers are accepted in over 100 outlets around Tullamore. Altogether a useful, easy and efficient way to reward your staff this year.

The QUIDS Shopping Voucher scheme is operated by Tullamore Credit Union and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce. To order please email info@tullamorechamber.com. Visit www.tullamorechamber.com for more information.