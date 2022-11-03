Covid pop-up vaccination clinic in Offaly town this weekend

A vaccination clinic will operate in Tullamore this coming Saturday and Sunday
HSE pop-up Covid19 vaccination clinics will operate at the Primary Care Centre, Church Road, Tullamore, on Saturday next, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.
“We are vaccinating aged 12yrs + / all healthcare workers and those people who are not HCWs from 10.30am to 4pm on each day,” said a statement from the HSE.
The statement continued: “Walk-ins welcome under the above categories.”
