Importance of innovation in business stressed by Offaly Chamber President

THE importance of innovation and adapting to new technology for businesses has been stressed by the President of Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Hanniffy.

Speaking at the Chamber Business Awards in Tullamore on Saturday night, Mr Hanniffy pointed to the success of local business Lumcloon Energy which signed a partnership agreement with the world leading Hanwha Energy from South Korea to develop a battery storage facility in Shannonbridge.

“This partnership takes innovation to another plain,” he stressed. Nigel Reams, CEO of Lumcloon Eneergy, was selected as Businessperson of the Year at the awards.

Mr Hanniffy also referred to the huge progress made by Killeigh based Glenisk since the devastating fire in their factory last year.

“They are a business that we are very proud of and truly are the phoenix from the flames like our town emblem,” said the Chamber chief. Glenisk received the award of for the Best Small and Medium enterprise employing more than 30 people.

Referring to the fact that the awards had not taken place in public for over three years due to Covid, Mr Hanniffy said businesses displayed great resilience navigating through the pandemic.

He added: “I suppose that if we look back some good things did come from the pandemic period and maybe if we could take these good things forward with us. Innovation went off the scale and if we could keep that sense of ambition and general sense of 'trying things' we would propel our businesses onto higher levels. I would also urge all business owners and managers to embrace technology improvements in their businesses.”

Mr Hanniffy outlined that since the last awards many fine members of the community had passed away.

“We remember them all and look back fondly on their contributions. I’m loathe to single any out, but feel that I do have to single one out. Albert Fitzgerald sadly passed away in August. Albert was a good friend to all in the Chamber. He was an integral part of the first Offaly Jobs Fair held in July, looking after the sales and marketing of the event. He worked tirelessly to make the event the overwhelming success it became, and was always there is to offer advice and assist in what needed to be done. His contribution to our community will be felt for many years to come.”

Mr Hanniffy said there were many developments taking place in the community and he referred in particular to the appointment of award winning Grafton Architects as the consulting architects for the Harbour Masterplan Project in Tullamore.

“This is a project that the Chamber has been active on for a number of years collaborating with Offaly County Council and Waterways Ireland. This project can really be a game changer for our area. I also note that consultants have been appointed to oversee the Regeneration Framework for Tullamore. “

He said the work completed on the streetscape has transformed the town into one that “we are very proud of.”

“We’ll also soon have our very own Arts Centre. I had the pleasure of a tour of the facility a few weeks ago and I have to say that in all my travels over the years I can honestly say that I have never been in a more impressive facility. This has the potential to transform our economy especially our night-time economy.”

He said there wee also some fine business projects completed or in progress such as the National Skills Centre in Axis Business Park, the Construction Skills Centre in Mount Lucas, the Zoetis expansion in the IDA Business Park in Srah, Ravenhill’s new facility in Axis Business Park and Steris’s fine expansion in the IDA Business Park.

“The growth of the remote hubs in our county have the potential to add many well-paying jobs and stop the brain drain of our young people leaving our county every day on long commutes,” outlined Mr Hanniffy.

“All these developments are absolutely great for our area. The Chamber and other voluntary groups are working tirelessly to make our community a better place to live and work. So I’d advocate for you all to get involved, assist in this work. A better community will be like a rising tide lifting all boats.”

Mr Hanniffy also paid tribute to the awards organising committee, headed by Anne Starling, the judging panel, the main sponsors Tullamore Credit Union, MC Ronan Berry and the Bridge House Hotel.