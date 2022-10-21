Search

21 Oct 2022

The burning of Tullamore courthouse, jail and barracks by the anti-Treaty IRA in 1922

TT4302GS

The shell of Tullamore courthouse after it burning by anti-Treaty Irregulars during the Civil War in 1922

Michael Byrne

21 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

HE outcome of the general election in June returned a vote which was substantially in favour of supporting the acceptance of the Anglo-Irish Treaty of December 1921. In Laois-Offaly all four pro-Treaty candidates were elected with Labour, who preferred to look at the social rather than the Treaty question securing almost fifty percent of the vote. But among the soldiers of the IRA, particularly in Offaly, there was a reluctance to accept the Treaty outcome. Some were of the view that the people would follow where the military led.

The burning of Tullamore courthouse, jail and the former military barracks (in Barrack Street, now Patrick Street) on 20 July 1922 was one of those momentous historic occasions the impact of which had an almost a numbing effect on the people of Tullamore and the county. The completion of these buildings in 1716, 1830 and 1835 were all major steps in the progress of Tullamore. Now all were destroyed in one night for no tangible military benefit by the departing Republican IRA.

People like Tommy Dunne of Ballinagar, a member of the county council and its chairman at the time of its dissolution in 1924, could not countenance going back on his oath to the Irish Republic. He warned, at the April 1922 public meeting of the anti-Treatyites in Tullamore at which de Valera and Boland were the guest speakers, that war might follow with their former colleagues. Dunne said

His chief reason for standing by the Republic movement was the construction he put upon his oath under which he felt justified in waging war against the hirelings and agents of the King of England. To recede from that position and take an oath of faithfulness to the country or King he had  been waging war against, would be an admission of defeat.      We have not been defeated in the fight which we have waged against England in this country for the last two years.  . . . Take care that the acceptance of the Dominion Status by Ireland does not have a similar result [division] and that those who are seeking to make Ireland refuse to accept this Treaty do not find themselves opposed by their own countrymen (cheers).

