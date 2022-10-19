Search

19 Oct 2022

Offaly farmers invited to attend Talking Timber 2022

FORESTRY

The Talking Timber 2022 event takes place in Roscrea next Tuesday, October 25

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Talking Timber 2022 event takes place on Tuesday, 25 October in Racket Hall Country House Hotel, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, E53WV00.

Talking Timber is a Teagasc event that focuses on the marketing of conifer timber. After 2 years holding ‘Virtual’ Talking Timber events, Teagasc is delighted to return to an ‘in person’ event. However, we do ask that all register in advance.

Timber harvesting is a process with many moving parts. Forest owners need to ask the right questions prior to both thinning and clearfelling, in order to maximise their forests potential. To help forest owners, Teagasc's Forestry Development Department are running this this event on the October 25, in the Racket Hall & Country Hotel, Roscrea. Here forest owners will have the opportunity to meet with and ask questions of timber buyers, harvesting contractors and foresters and to find out more about the timber selling process. The marketing day aim is to give forest owners a better appreciation of how the harvesting of their forest crop can be carried out effectively.

This year’s focus will be on ‘producing sustainable timber products’ and, we will be facilitating excellent opportunities for forest owners to engage with timber buyers, harvesting contractors and foresters.

Timber has many features, as a construction material, a fuel, fencing material, packaging and a long-term carbon store. Like with many other farm products, forest owners need to understand the unique qualities and potential of timber. This can in turn inform forest management decisions to supply what the market and society requires.

The event will include-

• Log and timber products display (presented by Forest Industries Ireland, (FII))

• Short and informative presentations on selling / supplying timber and market requirements

• Networking opportunities for forest owners with a range of industry stands

Short presentations will follow the Demo from Teagasc Advisory & Research, Forest Industries Ireland and a local forest owner on their perspective, advice and experience of what is involved in harvesting conifers sustainably.

Pre-registration is important .The registration Link is www.teagasc.ie/talkingtimber

Registration on the day commences at 9.30 am and the event will run from 10am to 2:30pm.There will be ample networking opportunities as local companies, contractors and timber buyers will have stands at the venue and a Q & A session after the presentations.

For details and updates on this and other events and a range of thinning and timber marketing information, please see www.teagasc.ie/forestry or contact your local Teagasc Forestry Development Officer.

Local News

