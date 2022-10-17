10,000 tickets issued for Halloween Puca Spooka in Tullamore

10,000 tickets have been issued for the hugely popular Halloween event Puca Spooka, which takes place on October 22 and 23 in Lloyd Town Park, Tullamore.

Organiser Brenda Colton of Tullamore Municipal District, told councillors at the monthly meeting that the event is a strictly ticketed event and all of the tickets have now been allocated.

She said the play equipment in the park will be closed on October 18 to 24 for preparations to take place.

Councillors urged those who have tickets, but who may not be going to the event to return them as there is high demand.

Councillor Tony McCormack congratulated Brenda, ''on a job well done. It's probably the best Halloween event outside of Dublin. What's more, it's free and we have over 10,000 tickets gone out to the public. We need to be able to facilitate and look after as many people as possible, so anybody who has tickets and they are not going to use them please put them back on Eventbrite so that other people can use them. There is huge demand and we don't want to disappoint people. We want to make sure as many people as possible are able to avail of what's going. Well done to Brenda and Aidan Shortall of Up Close and Personal Promotions,'' he said.

Councillor Sean O'Brien described it as ''a huge event and will bring an awful lot of business to the town. We would like to encourage people to park properly and observe the regulations that are there,'' he added.

Councillor Ken Smollen, described it as ''an unbelievable experience.'' He said a lot of children are anxious to go and he too urged those not using their tickets to return them.