Search

17 Oct 2022


10,000 tickets issued for Halloween Puca Spooka in Tullamore

10,000 tickets issued for Halloween Puca Spooka in Tullamore

High demand for hugely popular Halloween event in Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

17 Oct 2022 1:43 PM

10,000 tickets have been issued for the hugely popular Halloween event Puca Spooka, which takes place on October 22 and 23 in Lloyd Town Park, Tullamore.

Organiser Brenda Colton of Tullamore Municipal District, told councillors at the monthly meeting that the event is a strictly ticketed event and all of the tickets have now been allocated.

She said the play equipment in the park will be closed on October 18 to 24 for preparations to take place.

Councillors urged those who have tickets, but who may not be going to the event to return them as there is high demand.

Councillor Tony McCormack congratulated Brenda, ''on a job well done. It's probably the best Halloween event outside of Dublin. What's more, it's free and we have over 10,000 tickets gone out to the public. We need to be able to facilitate and look after as many people as possible, so anybody who has tickets and they are not going to use them please put them back on Eventbrite so that other people can use them. There is huge demand and we don't want to disappoint people. We want to make sure as many people as possible are able to avail of what's going. Well done to Brenda and Aidan Shortall of Up Close and Personal Promotions,'' he said.

Councillor Sean O'Brien described it as ''a huge event and will bring an awful lot of business to the town. We would like to encourage people to park properly and observe the regulations that are there,'' he added.

Councillor Ken Smollen, described it as ''an unbelievable experience.'' He said a lot of children are anxious to go and he too urged those not using their tickets to return them.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media