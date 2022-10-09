Search

09 Oct 2022

Budding scientists from Offaly school on voyage of discovery to London

LONDON

Tullamore College students pictured in front of the houses of parliament in London

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

09 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

BUDDING scientists attending Tullamore College recently embarked on a voyage of scientific discovery to London.

On Thursday, September 19 last 3rd  year  science students  in Tullamore College  were  up bright  and  early at 3:30 am  to catch the  bus up  to Dublin airport.   

The students were split into two groups. Group A went straight from Heathrow airport to the  L’Oreal Young Scientists Centre, where they had a crash course on car safety features.  They got to build their own mini car models  with an egg  passenger and  test out the safety of these cars by crashing them into a wall. 

Group B went to learn about  immunology at the StemCell Research Centre.  Through  multiple  fun activities, they learned  about how their bodies react to diseases  and  viruses, how antibiotics combat viruses and how vaccines work. They even got to speak to an immunologist to answer all their questions. 

They then went to dinner and shopping that evening, and on a long walk over to Buckingham Palace, only to be woken up that morning at 6am by the fire alarm. 

Day 2, students in Group A went to the StemCell Research Centre and students in Group B went to the L’Oreal Young Scientists Centre.  Following this, the group met up again and spent a few hours in both  of  London’s Science and History museums, where they saw skeletons of dinosaurs, the first airplanes and ancient artifacts from around the world.  That evening after dinner, they  were treated to a trip to M&M world and a 4D experience of Avatar in the cinema.  This was an all-round immersive experience, with the chairs shaking, air being blown into your face and by your ear and water being sprayed at you also. 

On the third  and final  day, the group headed to see Big Ben before they went for a spin on the  London  Eye  followed  by a very informative trip on the river Thames.   The boat dropped them at Greenwich where they spent some time shopping  before heading  back to Heathrow and were home again by 1am Sunday morning.   

Thank you to the science  teachers,  Ms  Flynn and  Ms  Howlin for  organising  such a rich, educational trip, and to  Ms  Harkin and  Mr  McDonagh  who also came on the trip and looked after the students so well.   

