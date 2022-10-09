Budding scientists from Offaly school on voyage of discovery to London

BUDDING scientists attending Tullamore College recently embarked on a voyage of scientific discovery to London.

On Thursday, September 19 last 3rd year science students in Tullamore College were up bright and early at 3:30 am to catch the bus up to Dublin airport.

The students were split into two groups. Group A went straight from Heathrow airport to the L’Oreal Young Scientists Centre, where they had a crash course on car safety features. They got to build their own mini car models with an egg passenger and test out the safety of these cars by crashing them into a wall.

Group B went to learn about immunology at the StemCell Research Centre. Through multiple fun activities, they learned about how their bodies react to diseases and viruses, how antibiotics combat viruses and how vaccines work. They even got to speak to an immunologist to answer all their questions.

They then went to dinner and shopping that evening, and on a long walk over to Buckingham Palace, only to be woken up that morning at 6am by the fire alarm.

Day 2, students in Group A went to the StemCell Research Centre and students in Group B went to the L’Oreal Young Scientists Centre. Following this, the group met up again and spent a few hours in both of London’s Science and History museums, where they saw skeletons of dinosaurs, the first airplanes and ancient artifacts from around the world. That evening after dinner, they were treated to a trip to M&M world and a 4D experience of Avatar in the cinema. This was an all-round immersive experience, with the chairs shaking, air being blown into your face and by your ear and water being sprayed at you also.

On the third and final day, the group headed to see Big Ben before they went for a spin on the London Eye followed by a very informative trip on the river Thames. The boat dropped them at Greenwich where they spent some time shopping before heading back to Heathrow and were home again by 1am Sunday morning.

Thank you to the science teachers, Ms Flynn and Ms Howlin for organising such a rich, educational trip, and to Ms Harkin and Mr McDonagh who also came on the trip and looked after the students so well.