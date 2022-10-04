Make Way Day 2022 raised awareness of disability issues in Offaly

An impressive number of enthusiastic Offaly Disability Equality Network members convened in Tullamore Library last Friday morning (30th September) before hitting the streets in the pouring rain. Why? To conduct an audit regarding disabled parking spaces around town and to make the public and local businesses aware of core issues that concern disabled members of our community.

Declan Costello, Community Development Worker, Offaly Local Development Company (OLDC), said that there was great interaction between all volunteers and stakeholders on Make Way Day, both before, during and afterwards. All agreed that there should be a more visible deterrent, instantly recognisable, for inappropriate parking in disabled spaces. “Changes will come out of this” Declan said, “with local businesses adding value to ODEN campaigns with the majority buying into them.” Geashill also underwent an initial survey on Make Way Day with an accessibility audit and a report to follow at a later stage after some follow up visits as part of the Geashill Village Plan.

Jean Ryan, Senior Executive Officer, Municipal District of Tullamore, revealed recent developments.

“The aim of Tullamore Municipal District (TMD) is to improve the permeability of the town and promote pedestrian movement and disability accessibility. An objective of TMD is to improve access to the town centre, to aim for the ‘15-minute town’ with amenities and services reachable within 15 minutes of residents walking to or from their homes. The completed urban regeneration street enhancement works in Tullamore has greatly improved the Towns accessibility with further regeneration work planned.” In relation to this year’s Make Way Day in Tullamore Jean added, “There were good ideas and suggestions discussed on the day and TMD aims to work with groups such as ODEN to identify barriers to accessibility and inclusion in communities in Offaly. The current transport assessment and planned regeneration framework will both consider accessibility in the Town and guide TMD on further projects.”

Offaly Disability Equality Network (ODEN), established in 2018, is a forum and voice of disabled people in Offaly that works to identify barriers, as well as campaign for, better accessibility and inclusion for disabled people in the county. The Disability Federation of Ireland and ODEN host Make Way Day in Offaly annually to highlight ongoing accessibility issues for people with disabilities in both public and commercial spaces. Pressing issues are increasingly a daily problem, such as sandwich boards, improper car parking and dog fouling the most common offenders.

Offaly Disability Equality Network (ODEN) Members: Anam Beo, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, Employability Midlands, Epilepsy Ireland, An Garda Siochana, Inclusion Ireland, Independent Living Movement Ireland, Laois Offaly Education & Training Board (LOETB) , Muiriosa, MS Ireland, National Learning Network, Offaly Centre for Independent Living, Offaly Local Development Company, Offaly Public Participation Network (PPN), Rehabcare, Tullamore Chamber.