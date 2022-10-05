Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group launch their calendar of events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dochas have formally launched their calendar of events for October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. John Conroy, Service Manager, outlined all the events planned to ensure awareness, education and information sessions are at the forefront as we move into October.

Commencing with a Breast Cancer Awareness Session on Monday 10th October 2022, The Bridge House Hotel will host Breast Cancer Ireland who will present an information session from 6.30pm for 1 hour. The information session will be facilitated by Carol Scott, Breast Cancer Ireland Outreach Coordinator. Carol will go through the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer and how to do a self-check. Carol will also demonstrate using a mannequin how to do a breast examination and provide an opportunity to demonstrate what a lump feels like. This will be followed by a short Q&A at the end. This is open to both female and male. The prevalence of breast cancer is rising amongst men and this cohort are encouraged to come along also. You do not need to be registered with Dochas to attend this information session.

On 11th October The Marie Keating Mobile Information Unit will be in O’Connor Square, Tullamore, from 10am – 3pm alongside Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group. Staffed by a specialist nurse from the Marie Keating Foundation, the mobile information van will provide cancer information in the heart of Tullamore. The mobile unit is stocked with take home information leaflets and the nurses can talk to people in a private area on board the unit about any concerns they may have about cancer, either for themselves or for someone else such as a family member or friend.

On 17th October 2022 Dochas relaunches its Bereavement Support Group from 7pm – 9pm in Teach Dochas. This provides vital support to those struggling with bereavement through cancer in a supportive environment with people going through similar experiences. Anyone considering in joining this group should contact Dochas on 0579328268 to register your interest.

On Thursday 20th October Dochas will host the Look Good Feel Better Charity makeup workshop. Look Good Feel Better provide free skincare and make-up workshops to women receiving cancer treatment delivered by professional beauty therapists and make-up artists and involves a bag of goodies for each participant sponsored by top pharmaceutical companies in Ireland. The workshop will commence at 2pm and you must be registered to reserve your space as spaces are limited. Contact Teach Dochas on 0579328268.

And finally, this will be rounded off with a coffee morning in aid of Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group in Teach Dochas on 21st October 2022 from 11am – 2pm with all proceeds going to Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group.

If you have any queries in relation to any of the events being run, or want to know more about our support services feel free to contact us here in Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group on 0579328268, by visiting our website www.dochasoffaly.com or check out any of our social media channels.