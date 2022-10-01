Offaly's RJ celebrates his 25th Mountlucas parkrun

RJ, front right, celebrates with is family after completing his 25th parkrun
A fresh but chilly morning greeted the participants at Mountlucas Parkrun last Saturday week.
A total of 39 runners, joggers and walkers took part and there were visitors from Navan and Newcastle.
One of their junior participants, R J Murphy, completed his 25th run and he celebrated with his family and friends.
Also, recently, Catherine Bennett celebrated her 100th run at Mountlucas Parkrun in style by crossing the line in first position.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about.
See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.