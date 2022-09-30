Offaly group makes big impression at the "Ploughing"

Larry Fleming, District Governor Gerald Cashman, John Lyons and Denis Doherty
The Hooves4Hospice Committee maintained a presence at the “Ploughing” on all three days and were very pleased at the level of interest shown in their appeal. The many expressions of interest are now being followed up.
On the Wednesday, the District Governor of Lions Clubs in Ireland, Gerald Cashman, visited the stand, spent time engaging with visitors and was highly complementary of the achievement of the Hooves4Hospice Committee and all who have supported their appeal.
Hooves4Hospice is raising funds to help finance the new Midlands Hospice which will be located in Tullamore.
