28 Sept 2022

Contract signed for major regeneration project in Offaly town

TT4002GS

Offaly County Council has announced the second phase of the regneration project for Edenderry

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

28 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Offaly County Council has announced the signing of Design Team contracts with Seán Harrington Architects, to begin design of a new state-of-the-art, accessible and user centred community library for the town of Edenderry.

This is one of a number of key actions enabled by the recent award of €2.1million from the Department of Rural and Community Development to Offaly County Council for Phase II of the Edenderry Regeneration Project.

Pictured at the signing of contracts for Design Team Services for the new community library at Edenderry were:

Seated: Mr. Stephane Duclot, Acting Chief Executive, O.C.C., Mr Seán Harrington, Seán Harrington Architects and Cllr. Robert McDermott, Cathaoirleach of Edenderry Municipal District.

Standing: Ms. Sharon Kennedy, Director of Service O.C.C., Ms. Louise Direen Meetings Administrator, Edenderry Municipal District, Ms. Eimear McGinn, Offaly County Librarian and Mark Mahon, District Engineer, Edenderry Municipal District.

