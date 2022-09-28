Vintage farm museum hosts successful fund riser for Offaly Hospice

Pictured at the presentation to Offaly Hospice were May Scally, Mary Murphy Offaly Hospice, James Laragy, Ann Arnot
RECENTLY James Laragy from Horseleap hosted a Bewley's Coffee Morning at his vintage farm museum, The Old Haggard.
James opens his museum to the general public every year for Heritage Week and this year he hosted a Bewley's Coffee Morning on Saturday 20th August to coincide with it.
James along with wonderful help from his partner Ann Arnott and his sister May Scally hosted a very successful morning raising €1650 for Offaly Hospice Foundation.
James would like to thank everyone who came along and supported the morning and those that couldn't attend but sent donations. Your support is greatly appreciated.
