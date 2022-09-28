Offaly Comhaltas members serenade public in Tullamore's O'Connor Square

Mother and daughter Colleen and Claire Guinan performing on Culture Night in O'Connor Square
Killeigh Comhaltas musicians decided to make the most of the lovely autumn evening last Friday by hosting an open-air session in O’Connor Square, Tullamore.
Senior musicians Attracta Brady, Claire McNally, Adrian Reynolds, Eoin Carton, Muireann Carton, Hannah O’Connor, Eoghan O’Connor and Karen Meehan along with young branch musicians performed a large variety of tunes for the very appreciative audience who were lucky enough to happen upon the musical scene.
It was the first experience of Culture Night for some of the children who took part and it certainly won’t be their last. Cathaoirleach of Killeigh Comhaltas, Attracta Brady, praised all the children for their great progress in learning the tunes and commended the teenage musicians who are proving to be great role models to their younger colleagues.
Weekly music lessons continue in Teach Ceoil Chill Aichidh, Tullamore. Further details may be had by emailing killeighcomhaltas@gmail.com
Pictured outside Corville House where he was born in 1953 before being sent for adoption to Chicago is Patrick McDermott, who was accompanied by his wife Dr. Bianca McDermott, who came to Roscrea
Two men are to appear in court charged following two separate public order incidents in Longford town at the weekend
