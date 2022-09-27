Monster tractor run to raise funds for long awaited Midlands hospice

The Monster Bracknagh Tractor Run is on again bigger and better, this Sunday, October 2, and the call is out for drivers of tractors, lorries, vintage cars and motor bike drivers to oil up their machines again to support the event which is again raising funds for Hooves 4 Hospice.

The community of Bracknagh and surrounding areas have already made an amazing contribution to the Hooves 4 Hospice project by raising the magnificent sum of €13,250 as a result of last year’s run. This was achieved by organising participating drivers of tractors, lorries, vintage cars and motorbike riders paying a small fee to enter this fun event. In addition, there was a raffle with many sponsored valuable and novel prizes.

Pat Lalor Chairman of the Hooves 4 Hospice project, calling for support for the Tractor Run on Sunday next, thanked the Bracknagh community for again choosing Hooves 4 Hospice and paid tribute to their generosity and efforts in organising the event.

“When the Hooves 4 Hospice project was launched in early 2020, it was mainly aimed at farmers, asking them to rear an animal for the project. It was never expected that communities and local organisations would step up to the plate and become actively involved in raising funds in their own way. The Bracknagh Tractor Run donation is one the largest sum that we have received so far from a community organisation".

He added "It is the enthusiasm of farmers and communities like Bracknagh that drives the Hooves 4 Hospice committee to continue this massive fundraising effort”.

The Hooves4Hospice fundraising project has warmly welcomed the announcement that government funding of €20 million is to be provided to enable the long awaited and much needed Midland Regional Hospice to proceed.

“We are delighted that after two and a half years of fundraising and promoting, with others, the case for a Regional Hospice in the Midlands, our goal is being achieved”, said Mr Lalor.

“There is much that remains to be done to complete the work of Hooves4Hospice. In that regard we still need some more farmers willing to donate and/ or rear an animal. As a result of the announcement of government funding, we approach that task with renewed confidence and enthusiasm,” he added.