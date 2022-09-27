Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner from Offaly takes up post at Roscommon Injury Unit

Roscommon University Hospital is delighted to announce that Patricia Larkin has recently been appointed as a Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner (RANP) in Emergency Nursing at Roscommon Injury Unit. RANPs are the highest level of clinical experts in the nursing profession in Ireland today and are transforming services for patients through an expanded scope of practice, greater clinical autonomy and decision-making.

Patricia undertook her Bachelor of Nursing Degree at University of Galway. After qualifying in 2001 she worked in Merlin Park University Hospital and in 2002 returned home to begin a 20 year career in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. During this time Patricia gained vast experience in general medical and surgical nursing and worked as an Arthroplasty Nurse Specialist and Clinical Nurse Specialist in the Orthopaedic Pre-Operative Assessment Clinic before taking up her post as a Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Roscommon Injury Unit.

Speaking of her new role Patricia said, “I always had a keen interest in dealing with injuries and this inspired me to train as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner. In 2018 after I completed my Masters in Nursing at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, I focused on enhancing my trauma orthopaedic experience and gained competencies pertaining to minor injuries while working in the Emergency Department at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. This experience reaffirmed my passion for my chosen area of care and with that I went on to complete a Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Practice at Trinity College and was awarded RANP status in June 2021.

“The role of RANP allows me to develop clinically as an independent, autonomous practitioner and strive for continuous improvement in practices for the benefit of patients. I am qualified to diagnose and effectively treat a wide range of injuries for both adults and children over five years of age, injuries from shoulder to finger and from knee to toe. Essentially I deal with non-life or non-limb threatening injuries and non-complex, minor soft-tissue injuries, such as sprains, strains, suspected broken bones in the arm or leg, minor scalds, burns or cuts, lacerations and sports injuries to the hand or ankle. I can refer patients to other specialist services if necessary, such as Orthopaedics, Plastics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Frailty Team.

“Patients can either self-refer or get a GP referral to the Injury Unit. Ultimately the patient will benefit from a more holistic approach. From the moment they arrive until they are discharged or referred, as an RANP, I look after them, assess their injury, request x-ray or other interventions, prescribe pain relief or tetanus, suture wounds and provide discharge advice.”

The attendance at Roscommon Injury Unit has been growing consistently year on year. In 2021 the unit treated 10500 patients, an increase of 39% on 2020; at the end of August 2022 staff in the unit had treated 9719 patients, an increase of 45% on the same time last year.

Mary Garvey, Hospital Manager said, “I am delighted to welcome Patricia to her new role in the Injury Unit. Advanced Nurse Practitioners are transforming services for patients. Patricia is the third Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner to be appointed in Emergency Nursing to the Injury Unit which is expanding to meet the increased demand as we treat more patients. In addition we have four Candidate Advanced Nurse Practitioners who are currently undertaking postgraduate programmes in Advance Nursing Practice and once registered as RANPs will join our existing Injury Unit team.”

Roscommon Injury Unit is open 365 days a year from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age. If you have a full medical card or valid medical/GP referral letter there is no charge for attending an Injury Unit. For non-medical card holders or self-referral the fee is now €75.