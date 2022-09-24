Covid19 vaccination pop up booster clinic in Offaly this Sunday

A pop-up Covid vaccination centre is open in Tullamore this Sunday
A HSE pop-up booster vaccination clinic will operate at the Primary Care Centre, Church Road, Tullamore on Sunday, 25th September from 12:30am– 4pm.
Persons can walk in on the day or book an appointment online:
https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booking/
The vaccination clinic will be for persons over the age of 12 years. Vaccinations will be provided to those requiring Dose 1, Dose 2, and where eligible & meeting the criteria, those identified for Booster 1 & 2 vaccinations. Vaccine on offer will be Pfizer.
Healthcare workers are eligible to attend also – please bring photo ID / letter from employer.
The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of, or, require Covid 19 vaccination/booster.
