Offaly family joins the Momentum Support White Rose of Peace Walk

Nikita Dunican, Alana Dunican, HR Director with Momentum Support and John Dunican
Momentum Support, a leading provider of outsourced security and facility services and an ABM company, was proud to host its inaugural White Rose of Peace Walk on 11th September. The initiative was launched by the company to give Momentum Support’s employees, family, friends and industry partners the opportunity to walk in unity to highlight the cause of world peace.
Momentum Support employees across the island of Ireland took part by walking a route of their choice while carrying a single white rose to symbolise peace. Alana Dunican, Director of HR, joined the walk with her sister Nikita and their father, Special Olympics Coach, John Dunican and the family pets Minnie and Jake. Some Students, employees and their families from St Hilda’s Services, in Ferbane also joined the walk.
The students of St Hilda’s Services, Ferbane, handmade paper white roses to support the event.
