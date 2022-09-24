Search

24 Sept 2022

Offaly family joins the Momentum Support White Rose of Peace Walk

TT3902GS

Nikita Dunican, Alana Dunican, HR Director with Momentum Support and John Dunican

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

24 Sept 2022 2:21 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Momentum Support, a leading provider of outsourced security and facility services and an ABM company, was proud to host its inaugural White Rose of Peace Walk on 11th  September. The initiative was launched by the company to give Momentum Support’s employees, family, friends and industry partners the opportunity to walk in unity to highlight the cause of world peace.

Momentum Support employees across the island of Ireland took part by walking a route of their choice while carrying a single white rose to symbolise peace. Alana Dunican, Director of HR, joined the walk with her sister Nikita and their father, Special Olympics Coach, John Dunican and the family pets Minnie and Jake. Some Students, employees and their families from St Hilda’s Services, in Ferbane also joined the walk.

The students of St Hilda’s Services, Ferbane, handmade paper white roses to support the event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media