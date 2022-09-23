Search

23 Sept 2022

Offaly Comhaltas group to hold music seisiún for Culture Night

BALLYBOY COMHALTAS

Ballyboy Comhaltas hold a seisiún in Dan and Molly's tonight

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

23 Sept 2022 11:09 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

This Friday, September 23 Ballyboy Comhalas celebrate Culture Night with a Senior Session in Dan and Molly's from 8.30pm.

Culture Night features many different performances nationwide and they will welcome you all to what promises to be a special night of traditional Irish music, song and dance.
All of the branch's music classes will be up and running soon and they still have space in their singing and storytelling classes for anyone who wants to learn the art of performing in public, make new friends and enjoy partaking in the sessions and Comhaltas competitions. Singing classes cater for ballad singing, contemporary styles, sean nós singing and storytelling.

Please visit the website www.ballyboycce.com - email is ballyboyccc@gmail.com. – also on Facebook and Instagram
All information from Chairman Paddy 0876772303, Secretary Fiona 0894913470.

