Offaly vintage museum hosts coffee morning for hospice

May Scally, Mary Murphy Offaly Hospice, James Laragy, Ann Arnot
Offaly Hospice has extended sincere thanks to James Laragy from Horseleap who hosted a Bewley's Coffee Morning at his vintage farm museum, The Old Haggard.
James opens his museum to the general public every year for Heritage Week, this year he hosted a Bewley's Coffee Morning on Saturday, August 20 to coincide with it.
James along with wonderful help from his partner Ann Arnott and his sister May Scally hosted a very successful morning raising €1650 for Offaly Hospice Foundation.
James would like to thank everyone who came along and supported the morning and those that couldn't attend but sent donations.
The support is greatly appreciated.
The Board of Lakeland Dairies has announced Colin Kelly as Group CEO Designate. Pictured L-R Niall Matthews, Chairman, Chairman, Colin Kelly, Group CEO Designate and Keith Agnew, Vice-Chairman.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior 'B' Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Saturday were Ian Curry of Clonbullogue and Stefan Geoghegan of Bracknagh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.