21 Sept 2022

Offaly vintage museum hosts coffee morning for hospice

TT3900

May Scally, Mary Murphy Offaly Hospice, James Laragy, Ann Arnot

Tribune reporter

21 Sept 2022 6:44 PM

Offaly Hospice has extended sincere thanks to James Laragy from Horseleap who hosted a Bewley's Coffee Morning at his vintage farm museum, The Old Haggard. 

James opens his museum to the general public every year for Heritage Week, this year he hosted a Bewley's Coffee Morning on Saturday, August 20 to coincide with it. 

James along with wonderful help from his partner Ann Arnott and his sister May Scally hosted a very successful morning raising €1650 for Offaly Hospice Foundation.

James would like to thank everyone who came along and supported the morning and those that couldn't  attend but sent donations.

The support is greatly appreciated. 

