Call for scheme to help Offaly retailers upgrade shopfronts

A CALL on Tullamore Municipal District to investigate restarting a scheme to help retailers in town upgrade their shopfronts has been made by a local councillor.

Speaking at this month's meeting of the body, Cllr Tony McCormack said the funding could be used for painting and new signage.

“Our town looks beautiful after all the regeneration we have done in recent times,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.

He predicted that more people would be attracted to Tullamore with the opening of the arts centre and other businesses.

But, said Cllr McCormack, there were a few shopfronts “which could do with a bit of work”.

He said that if councillors remembered previous schemes they were always oversubscribed by retailers.

The speaker suggested that a new scheme could be funded by diverting finances from other projects.

Cllr Declan Harvey noted that the scheme in the past had been very helpful to retailers.