Offaly Comhaltas group congratulates Fleadh Cheoil prize winners

Killeigh Comhaltas sends big congratulations to branch members Sáerlaith Ní Aoláin who won third prize in the English singing under 12 at Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann in Mullingar and to Martin Ó Ceilleachair who got second place in the Men’s English singing 12-15.
Meeting Room Hire
Teach Ceoil Chill Aichidh, Offally Street Tullamore has a number of rooms suitable for meetings of all sizes during the day and at night-time and is available for hire for hire. All enquiries should go to killeighcomhaltas@gmail.com
Music Classes
The deadline for registration for the autumn music and singing classes in Teach Ceoil Chill Aichidh is Wednesday 14th. All enquiries to killeighcomhaltas@gmail.com
