Search

12 Sept 2022

Offaly Comhaltas group congratulates Fleadh Cheoil prize winners

KILLEIGH

Sáerlaith Ní Aoláin who won third prize in the Ladies’ English singing under 12 at Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann in Mullingar

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

12 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Killeigh Comhaltas sends big congratulations to branch members Sáerlaith Ní Aoláin who won third prize in the English singing under 12 at Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann in Mullingar and to Martin Ó Ceilleachair who got second place in the Men’s English singing 12-15.

Meeting Room Hire

Teach Ceoil Chill Aichidh, Offally Street Tullamore has a number of rooms suitable for meetings of all sizes during the day and at night-time and is available for hire for hire. All enquiries should go to killeighcomhaltas@gmail.com

Music Classes

The deadline for registration for the autumn music and singing classes in Teach Ceoil Chill Aichidh is Wednesday 14th. All enquiries to killeighcomhaltas@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media