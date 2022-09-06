Search

06 Sept 2022

Norwegian visitors impressed with Offaly vintage enthusiast's collection

VINTAGE

Visitors from Norway were impressed with Joe Clancy's (centre with stick) vintage collection

Reporter:

Ger Scully

06 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

AN impressive collection of vintage tractors, farm machinery, bicycles, tools and other equipment collected over many decades by a Tullamore man was visited by a delegation of Norwegian tourists recently.

Joe Clancy, from Cormac St in Tullamore, houses his extensive collection in a warehouse outside Tullamore and hopes at some stage in the future to open a dedicated vintage museum in Offaly.

The 40 strong delegation were all members of the Tractor Veteran Society of Norway and each year they travel to a different country in Europe.

In Ireland this year they visited the Ulster Transport Museum and the Titanic Centre in Belfast before travelling to IVETA's (the Irish Vintage Engine and Tractor Association) headquarters in Donaghmore near Rathdowney. They also attended the the steam rally in Stradbally.

In Offaly the group, led by interpreter Annie Daly, a native of Sweden who has lived in Dublin for many years, stayed at the Tullamore Court Hotel and enjoyed the sights and sounds of the county town.

The trip to view Joe Clancy's collection was one of the highlights of their Irish tour said Michael Hoyelick.

Mr Hoyelick said the group were delighted to have opportunity to view the collection. “We are all farmers and are very impressed,” he said.

Another member of the Norwegian group, Roarsvrsr Svazstad said the tractors were similar to the ones they had in Norway.

He said the group had previously travelled to Switzerland, England, the Czech Republic and Poland on their annual tours.

Interpreter Annie Daly said the group thoroughly enjoyed their stay in Offaly and at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Joe Clancy showed the visitors around his collection and answered questions from the curious visitors.

He said the collection had over 500 items and was not just confined to vintage tractors and farm machinery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media