Offaly influencer reflects on the gift of children

Events have happened lately that give a person pause to wonder about what life is really all about. The sadness that has happened to children in these last few weeks especially the horrific murder of three children in Dublin which was reported recently is unbearable for so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in their suffering.

I am also in Ethiopia at the moment working with displaced people and children and the tragedy, sadness and suffering that I have seen because of drought and conflict in some parts of the country is so frighteningly sad. The people, especially the children in these countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and indeed now in our own country of Ireland where the homeless figures for children are growing week by week need plenty of our help, support, action, love and prayers.

Terrific responsibility



To live without hope is the most crushing of all burdens. Everywhere I have travelled over the last 28 years with my work in the developing world especially in famine torn areas I saw children with a look of despair. I was reminded of the words of the American writer James Agee, who said that: “In every child who is born, under no matter what circumstances, the potentiality of the human race is born again, and in them too, once more and in each of us, is born again our terrific responsibility towards human life.”

After seeing the events of the last three weeks where so many children have died and are dying of hunger and thirst in the Horn of Africa and also the needless and horrific deaths of the children in Dubin I have started to hug my two little girls more tightly each day and I am constantly thanking God for giving me the opportunity to have them in our lives and for the wonderful gift they are to my wife and myself. I remember the poem called ‘To my Child’ by poet Sally Meyer's who wrote it about her son on the wall of a children’s hospice that goes as follows.

To my child



"Just for this morning, I am going to smile when I see your face and laugh when I feel like crying. Just for this morning, I will let you choose what you want to wear, and smile and say how perfect it is. Just for this morning, I am going to step over the laundry, and pick you up and take you to the park and play. Just for this morning, I will leave the dishes in the sink, and let you teach me how to put that puzzle of yours together.

Just for this afternoon, I will unplug the telephone and keep the computer off, and sit with you in the backyard and blow bubbles. Just for this afternoon, I will not yell once, not even a tiny grumble when you scream and whine for the ice cream truck, and I will buy you one if he comes by. Just for this afternoon, I won’t worry about what you are going to be when you grow up, or second guess every decision I have made where you are concerned. Just for this afternoon, I will let you help me bake cakes, and I won’t stand over you trying to fix them. Just for this afternoon, I will take us to Supermacs and buy us both a Supermacs’ meal so we can have both toys.

Just for this evening, I will hold you in my arms and tell you a story about how you were born and how much I love you. Just for this evening, I will let you splash in the tub and not get angry. Just for this evening, I will let you stay up late while we sit on the porch and count all the stars. Just for this evening, I will snuggle beside you for hours, and miss my favourite TV shows. Just for this evening, when I run my fingers through your hair as you pray, I will simply be grateful that God has given me the greatest gift ever given.

I will think about the mothers and fathers who are searching for their missing children, the mothers and fathers who are visiting their children’s graves instead of their bedrooms, and mothers and fathers who are in hospital rooms watching their children suffer senselessly, and screaming inside that they can’t handle it anymore. And when I kiss you good night, I will hold you a little tighter, a little longer. It is then that I will thank God for you, and ask him for nothing, except one more day..."

Thought for the week



As your thought for the week, do something special with your loved ones, especially your children because life is short and we must do all we can to protect them and give them real hope for the future for they are our future. Please remember the children in the East of Africa where I am working at present with millions of displaced people and families and the children in Dublin so horribly murdered and indeed all the children and youth in Ireland and our world who all need our help, support, action, love and prayers now, for tomorrow will be too late for a lot of them.

Let me leave you with this prayer poem, a favourite of mine by Sharon Lagueux called "Children are a Gift from God" and it goes as follows... "Children are a gift God entrusted to our care. To love, guide and protect them through faith, hope and prayer. We build them up when we cheer them on. We are the stepping stones they lean upon. We leave imprints upon their dear hearts. And the love we give leaves on there's a beauty mark. We enjoy the playful hours God’s given to us each day. The time spent with our children is quality time in every way. Each child has a unique quality about them we love. Suited just for them like a pair of gloves. Their sheer sense of humor is such a delight. There are things we learn from them. That we're sometimes wrong and not always right. How blessed the child who feels at home and loved. To know they’re touched by God’s grace above. Children bring laughter and the sunshine into a home wherever their little feet wander and roam. In every room pieces of their lives are seen. Where little minds wander, they tell us of their hopes and dreams. They colour with crayons, pencil, and paint on paper, they speak what's in their heart. The love they share for us is impartial. Their creative little hands are God’s plans in making little wonders His children. They make our home a blessing. Amen