Offaly Comhaltas group announces details of music classes

Enrolment for Ballyboy CCE's music classes takes place this Friday
Enrolment for Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann music and singing classes will take place in Dan & Molly’s pub in Ballyboy this Friday, September 2 from 8pm. Pupils must be seven years of age or in first class.
Enrolment/membership forms available on the night and membership for the coming year must accompany completed form. Membership - €20 Family - €12 Senior (Over-18) – Junior €6.
Forms are also available on our website www. https://ballyboycce. com/membership/
Ballyboy CCÉ can be contacted by email: ballyboycce@gmail.com – Facebook and Instagram – or 087 6772303 and 089 4913470.
