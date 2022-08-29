Derek completes 100th parkrun at Offaly venue

Derek Coogan in full flight at Mountlucas
A beautiful sunny morning greeted the runners and walkers at last Saturday’s Mountlucas parkrun.
Big congratulations to Derek Coogan who completed his 100th parkrun on the morning.
There were also some visitors from Rugby in England, who were in County Offaly on holidays.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about. See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details
