Match three winner scoops €300 in Offaly community group's lotto

A LUCKY punter, Aidan Larkin scooped €300 in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto when he matched three numbers.

There was no jackpot winner in the draw which took place on Tuesday night last.

The numbers drawn were 911, 19, 22 and 30.

Next week's jackpot stands at €12,000 while match three winners will take home €150.

Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, August 23.

Meanwhile, Mucklagh has been nominated for the Irish Pride of Place Awards this year. “Pride of Place is an all-island competition that recognises improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area.

The competition focus is about people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their area.

Meetings are taking place on Tuesday nights, 7-8pm, to do some work around the village (planting flowers, strimming, litter picking etc).

More volunteers always welcome. Please wear hi-vis if you have one.

Thank you to all the hard working volunteers that have helped so far.