16 Aug 2022

Large crowd gather to pay final respects to Albert Fitzgerald former managing director of Midlands 103

The late Albert Fitzgerald

''A man who gave so much to so many whether in the radio business or in the wider community.''

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

16 Aug 2022 11:01 AM

A large crowd of mourners gathered at the home of the former Managing Director of Midlands 103, Albert Fitzgerald, to pay their final respects last Monday evening August 15.

The untimely death of Mr Fitzgerald at just 59, has been greeted with shock and sadness in Tullamore and much wider afield.

A native of Mitchelstown, in Cork, Albert was known for his kindness, friendliness and general jour de vivre. 

On his morning radio programme last Monday morning, the current managing director of Midlands 103, Will Faulkener described Mr Fitzgerald as ''a man who gave so much to so many whether in the radio business or in the wider community.'' He said ‘’Albert Fitzgerald will be best remembered by listeners for his Life and Times programme and for his excellent music programming. Behind the scenes he was the man in charge here. But he used his position as a force for good, bringing people together and organisations together to promote this part of the country which he came to know.''

Will Faulkner said Albert went on to raise money for countless causes and helped ''so many of us individually. I still can’t believe I’m telling you about Albert in the past tense, but that’s what life has thrown at us,'' he said. 

Albert Fitzgerald  began his career in Cork’s biggest pirate station ERI. In 1989 he successfully made the transition to Ireland’s new fledgling radio industry when the first legal stations went on air. 

He was the sales manager of Cork’s first independent radio station Radio South. He later progressed to launch one of Ireland's most successful independent Radio stations in 96fm.

Albert  joined Midlands 103 in 1995 as Sales Director, before being promoted to managing director nine years later and in 2013, the wider Tindle Radio Group.

His experience led him to senior positions in independent radio stations in Ireland and the UK.

As Managing Director of CI Broadcasting Ltd, he had responsibility for the operation of three leading independent Radio stations in Ireland and the UK.

He was heavily involved in two successful rounds of the re-licensing of Midlands 103 and managed the building of their  new offices and studios at the Axis Business Park, in Tullamore. 

He was a P.P.I winning broadcaster and producer. He won awards for commercial production and copy writing including a  Gold Love Radio award. In addition he was a Fetac accredited sales trainer for the industry and  delivered lectures at industry events both at home and abroad.

He also won the Tullamore Chamber of Commerce " Businessman of the year" and the Midlands Gateway Chamber "Businessman of the year".

Albert was a founder member of Tullamore Rotary Club. The club paid this tribute to him.: ‘’ It is with immense sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the club acknowledges the passing of our Founding President Albert FitzGerald. He has been the driver of many successful club projects and fundraisers, and his drive and determination inspired us all. Above all though, he is remembered as a valued mentor and treasured friend. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.’’

 

 

 

