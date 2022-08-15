Offaly Gardai begin wearing new uniform

GARDAI in Offaly will be spotted wearing new uniforms from today Monday August 15.

The new contemporary uniform which came into operation at 7am will consist of :

• Two tone Soft Shell Jacket

• Two Tone Waterproof Jacket

• Garda Blue Polo Shirt

• Operational Trousers

• Practical Base layers

This change, during the 100th anniversary year of the founding of An Garda Síochána, is only the third time that An Garda Síochána has undertaken a formal change of the Garda uniform.

Over the past number of months a logistical operation delivered the new uniform to approximately 13,000 members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector rank, in excess of 560 Garda stations across every Garda Region, Division, District nationwide. Logistics were also in place to facilitate size changes and returns across the organisation.

The new contemporary uniform incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality.

A statement said: ''This is the first time that elements of the uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest and demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland.

The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform.

A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line Gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform. Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit.

The new Garda Uniform is also a key recommendation outlined in the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland Report, 'A Police Service For Our Future'. ''