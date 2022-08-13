Exquisite crafts and needlework will be on display at Tullamore Show

A display in the Crafts and Needlework Section at the 2019 show
Whether you are a craft expert or just have a passing interest in needlework, the Craft and Needlework section in the Tullamore Show will test the skills and talents of all ages.
The section will exhibit a variety of crafts from handwriting and patchwork to knitting and sewing, many beautiful creations can be viewed along with magnificent patchwork quilts.
Lego classes sponsored by Dotser web design for all age groups are part of the programme.
Other classes to watch are Best Item in Trapunto, Decoupage, Coloured Embroidery, Knitted or Crochet Shawls, Patchwork and Best Pin Cushion.
Exhibits in the Craft & Needlework section in Tullamore Show are something to behold.
Organisers have classes to include the young and the not so young, novices and more experienced exhibitors.
Chelsey Cox taking time out at home from her busy show schedule with loyal sheepdog, Meg, the pride of the Cox family
