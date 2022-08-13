Search

13 Aug 2022

Exquisite crafts and needlework will be on display at Tullamore Show

CRAFTS 1

A display in the Crafts and Needlework Section at the 2019 show

Tribune Reporter

13 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Whether you are a craft expert or just have a passing interest in needlework, the  Craft and Needlework  section in the Tullamore Show will test the skills and talents of all ages.

The section will exhibit a variety of crafts from  handwriting  and  patchwork  to  knitting  and  sewing, many beautiful creations can be viewed along with magnificent patchwork quilts.

Lego classes  sponsored by Dotser web design for all age groups are part of the programme. 

Other classes to watch are Best Item in Trapunto,  Decoupage,  Coloured Embroidery,  Knitted or Crochet Shawls, Patchwork and Best Pin Cushion.

Exhibits in the Craft & Needlework section in Tullamore Show are something to behold.

Organisers have classes to include the young and the not so young, novices and more experienced exhibitors.

 

